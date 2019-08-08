The Monterey Car Week has evolved into one of the world’s most desirable events for car collectors and enthusiasts alike. GTspirit will be there from Wednesday 14th of August until Sunday 18th of August to provide you with the latest and greatest from Monterey.

The Monterey Car Week is a collection of stand alone events taking place in and around the city of Monterey in California. The most famous of these events include the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, The Quail and Monterey Motorsports Reunion at nearby Laguna Seca race track.

The origin of the Monterey Car Week date back to 1950 when the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was first held at the Pebble Beach golf club along with a road race called the Pebble Beach Road Race. The road race was last held in 1956 but the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is held until this day and regarded as one of the most prestigious Concours events in the world.

In recent years the Monterey Car Week expanded with dozens of events taking place all over the Monterey area aimed at both car collectors, drivers and fans. This year the event starts on the 9th of August with a classic car show in downtown Monterey followed by two days of racing at Laguna Seca called the Monterey pre-reunion. Things really start to heat up from the 13th onwards with nearly a dozen auctions and special events taking over. Car manufacturers from around the globe have also found Monterey as a location to introduce their exclusive new models. Below you can find a selection of events we will visit during our stay and some information about what you can expect at those events.

MCCALL’S MOTORWORKS REVIVAL

WEDNESDAY AUG 14, 2019 AT 5:00 PM TO 10:00 PM

Our visit to Monterey starts at McCall’s Motorworks Revival at a hangar at Monterey Airport. For the 28th consecutive year Gordon McCall hosts VIP guests on Wednesday night uniting vintage race cars, motorcycles and private jets accompanied with some culinary delights provided by local and award winning chefs.

ROLEX MONTEREY MOTORSPORTS REUNION

THURSDAY AUG 15 – SUNDAY AUG 18

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion brings together over 550 race cars which compete in over 10 different classes this year including IMSA Prototypes, 1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends and 1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT cars to name a few. Particular attention is paid to the 50th anniversary of IMSA this edition. Racing drivers from all over the world come to Laguna Seca to compete including legends like Mika Hakkinen driving a 1970 McLaren M8D Can-Am ‘Batmobile’.

MONTEREY AUCTIONS

THURSDAY AUG 15 – SATURDAY AUG 17

Monterey is the global center of automobile auctions. Everything from classic cars, modern cars, motorcycles and collectibles will go under the hammer. This year you can expect auctions from Russo and Steele, Mecum, Worldwide Auctioneers, Bonhams, RM Sotheby’s and Gooding and Company. We already wrote about some auction highlights including one of two McLaren F1 LMs going up for sale on Friday at RM Sotheby’s and will keep an eye out for other auction highlights at Monterey Car Week.

THE QUAIL, A MOTORSPORTS GATHERING

FRIDAY AUG 16, 2019 AT 10:00 AM TO 4:00 PM

The most exclusive event during Monterey Car Week is without a doubt the Quail. Hosted at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club it combines the greatest classic sportscars with the latest modern cars. It is here where brands like Pagani show their latest models for the first time. The themes for 2019 are 100 Years of Bentley Motors, the 25th Anniversary of the McLaren F1 and a Tribute to the Electric Car Movement.

SEASIDE SATURDAY

SATURDAY AUG 17

Saturday there are three events in the town of Seaside which are worth visiting: Start the day at Seaside City Hall for Concours d’LeMons. This event puts the ugliest and worst automobiles in the limelight. Then continue to the Black Horse Golf Club for Concorso Italiano with over 800 cars on display of Italian origin and end the day at Broadway for Exotics on Broadway. This event formerly known as Exotics on Cannery Row brings together exotics and tuning cars for fans to enjoy.

PEBBLE BEACH CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE

SUNDAY AUG 18, 2019 AT 10:30 AM TO 5:00 PM

Last but not least is the event that brought global fame and attention to the Monterey Car Week; the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The automobiles and motorcycles are judged for their historical accuracy, their technical qualities and their style. They compete to be the best in their class and the highly regarded best-of-show award. The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 features following classes: Bentley Centennial, Zagato Centennial, Bugatti Race & Touring Cars, Historic Hot Rod “Cover Cars”, Thomas Flyers, Ballot and Lamborghini Miura.

MONTEREY CAR WEEK WORLD PREMIERES

More and more car manufacturers pick Monterey as location of choice to unveil their latest creations. This year is no exception with special editions and concept cars from various manufacturers being unveiled at The Quail or the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC

The ultimate open Huayra will celebrate its official debut at the Quail on Saturday 17th of August. It comes with a newly developed turbocharged V12 from AMG and optimized body and aerodynamics. Price tag? More than 3 million Euro. It will appear along side the first Pagani Zonda every produced to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Zonda.

Bugatti Concept Car

Bugatti CEO Winkelmann already told us a few weeks ago that he regards to events around the world as ideal venues to launch a new car: the Geneva Motor Show and Monterey Car Week. What exactly Bugatti will launch is still a secret but we look forward to seeing it at The Quail on Saturday.

Lotus Evija

The Lotus Evija celebrates its American debut following its unveil in the United Kingdom only weeks ago. The 2 million usd+ all-electric hypercar produces 2,000hp.

DeTomaso P72

Following its global debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019 the DeTomaso P72 will celebrate its North American debut at the Pebble Beach golf club on Thursday August 15 alongside the classic DeTomaso P70.

Pininfarina Battista

Pininfarina will bring an updated version of its 2,000hp electric hypercar to the Quail on Saturday following debut of the Battista concept in Monterey exactly one year ago.

Koenigsegg Jesko

Not a world premiere as such but still one of the most spectacular new cars on the hypercar market this year. Koenigsegg will also bring a Regera to Monterey.

Other Manufacturers

Volkswagen will bring their ID. Buggy to the concept lawn at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. At the Quail we can also expect the North American debut of the Aston Martin Valhalla supercar; two North American debuts from Bentley Motors; the public debut of the Type S Concept car from Acura and the world premiere of the Drako GTE four-seat EV. Oddly enough Mercedes-Benz is absent this year following various show-stopping concept cars stealing the show in Pebble Beach in recent years.

