A new hypercar has been revealed. Slovenian company, Tushek, recently revealed details of a new hybrid hypercar, the Tushek TS 900 Apex.

The convertible hypercar uses a 4.2 litre V8 power plant, combined with two electric motors. The petrol unit produces 677 bhp and 690 Nm of torque with a further 644 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque from the electric motor. Combined, this means a total of 1,340 bhp and over 1,600 Nm of torque.

The power is shoehorned into a lightweight platform with a total curb weight of 1,410 kg. A 2.5 second 100 km/h sprint is expected with a 380 km/h top speed. Power is transferred through a Holinger sequential 6 speed racing gearbox.

The chassis uses a chrome–moly spaceframe with carbon fibre inserts and a centrally integrated fuel tank and battery storage area. The body panels are constructed from pre-impregnated carbon fibre. Other features include the removable targa-style roof panel and dramatic scissor doors.

The Tushek TS 900 Apex is set to debut at Blenheim Palace’s Salon Privé in September.


