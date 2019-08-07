Audi have announced an onslaught of RS models set to be unveiled this year. The German manufacturer has been quiet o. The Audi Sport front in recent years, working on the next generation power package for its popular RS models. The above teaser image shows 6 RS models set for a 2019 launch.

The silhouettes reveal some of the cars we can expect. The clearest is the Audi RS Q8 on the far left. Also pictures are the next generation RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, both are expected to replace hugely popular outgoing models. At the lower end of the range, Audi appear to be teasing new RS Q3 models and an Audi RS4.

Of course, these models are unlikely to all share the same power plant. It’s likely that the RS Q3 models will get Audi’s inline five-cylinder unit with slightly more than 400 hp. The new top level Audi RS models are likely to get the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga, combined with Audi’s mild hybrid system and electric compressor.

The majority of the new RS models are expected to debut at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show.