While the glamour of the Monterey Car Week is most commonly associated with cars bearing multi-million-dollar estimates, automobiles that are slightly gentler on the checkbook can also be had. These fifteen cars run the gamut from modern supercars, like the Aston Martin Vanquish S, to the diminutive Italian city-cars like the Ferves ranger. No matter your tastes or budget, rest assured there is something for everyone at Monterey.

RM Sotheby’s record-setting Monterey auction—which this year features a special third auction night on 15 August, “An Evening with Aston Martin”—will present 184 motor cars and a selection of memorabilia, of which 43 lots carry million-dollar-plus pre-sale estimates and of which nearly 45 percent are offered without reserve. Register to bid today and streamline your auction experience.

Lot 202 1967 Ferves Ranger

Chassis No. FVS 0387

Estimate: $30,000 – $40,000

Offered Without Reserve

The ultimate Italian microcar oddity, about 50 Ferves Rangers are believed to be left in existence. A wonderful and characterful alternative to a Fiat Jolly or a Mini Moke, it’s sure to be a conversation starter wherever it goes.

Lot 376 1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta T.I. Berlina

Chassis No. AR1468 17109

Estimate: $40,000 – $50,000

Offered Without Reserve

Offered from the Swig family collection, this charming Giuletti T.I. Berlina is a highly original example. Retaining its original engine and having traveled just 35,000 km from new, this would be the perfect addition to the stable of a veteran collector or, alternatively, for someone looking for their first collector car with both practicality and Italian flair.

Lot 363 1969 Alfa Romeo 1750 GT Veloce by Bertone

Chassis No. AR 1369869

Estimate: $125,000 – $150,000

Offered Without Reserve

One of Alfa Romeo’s most beloved post-war models, no expense was spared in the restoration of this lovely 1750 GT Veloce, undertaken by Coachwerks Restorations of British Colombia, Canada. Beautiful to behold, it is surely equally as stunning when enjoyed on the open road.

Lot 262 1967 Porsche 911 S Coupe

Chassis No. 308081 S

Estimate: $175,000 – $225,000

Offered Without Reserve

Without doubt the most iconic and beloved series of 911, the small-bumper pre-1973 911s are a staple in the collector car community. This example checks all the right boxes, boasting known ownership from new, a numbers-matching drivetrain, and a recently completed restoration. In its original Polo Red, it needs nothing but a new owner.

Lot 110 2006 Aston Martin Vanquish S

Chassis No. SCFAC243X6B502007

Estimate: $90,000 – $110,000

Offered Without Reserve

Made famous due to its stunning looks and starring role in James Bond’s Die Another Day alongside Pierce Brosnan, the Vanquish is arguably the most beloved Aston Martin of the early 2000s. While this late-model Vaniqush S didn’t appear on the silver screen, it is chassis number “007” and boasts the desirable “2+0” seating configuration. It is one of only 326 Vanquish S imported to the U.S. when new.

Lot 307 1955 Austin-Healey 100 BN2

Chassis No. BN2-L/228730

Estimate: $70,000 – $90,000

Offered Without Reserve

Undoubtedly one of England’s most iconic automobiles of the 1950s, the little Austin-Healey 100 played a vital role in jump-starting the sports-car craze in the U.S. immediately following WWII. Found as a barn find several years ago, this example has received a meticulous concours-quality restoration and begs to be used and enjoyed.

Lot 212 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray ‘Fuel Injected’ Split-Window Coupe

Chassis No. 30837S105345

Estimate: $120,000 – $160,000

Offered Without Reserve

Arguably one of America’s most attractive sports cars, the “Split-Window” Corvettes of 1963 are truly a watershed moment in American automotive design. Outfitted with both fuel injection and a four-speed transmission, this is a Corvette to cherish.

Lot 317 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider

Chassis No. ZFFXR48A2V0107584

Estimate: $125,000 – $150,000

Offered Without Reserve

Offered from the Ming Collection, this is perhaps one of the lowest-mileage F355 Spiders in existence, showing just 704 miles from new. Having been recently serviced, this is the perfect opportunity to buy an as-new F355 for the individual who missed out on buying one in 1997.

Lot 364 1986 Ferrari Testarossa

Chassis No. ZFFSA17A9G0066469

Estimate: $150,000 – $200,000

Offered Without Reserve

No car epitomizes the 1980s as well as the Ferrari Testarossa. A desirable early-production “Monospecchio” Testarossa, this example is finished in quintessential Rosso Corsa over tan leather.

Lot 276 1967 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 4.2-Litre Roadster

Chassis No. 1E 14936

Estimate: $150,000 – $200,000

Offered Without Reserve

Benefitting from just two long-term owners prior to 2015, this Series 1 4.2-litre E-Type coupe is finished in its original colors and retains its original engine. Opalescent Silver Blue is considered by many to be one of the most stunning colors on an E-Type, and this example does not disappoint.

Lot 227 1960 Lancia Flaminia GT Convertible by Touring

Chassis No. 824.04 1157

Estimate: $140,000 – $180,000

Offered Without Reserve

One of only 421 examples produced, this stunning Flaminia is a fine example of Italian design and engineering, boasting Touring’s cabriolet coachwork and a sophisticated 2.5-liter V-6 engine at its heart. This is truly la dolce vita at its best.

Lot 332 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL ‘Pagoda’

Chassis No. 113.044.10.022644

Estimate: $150,000 – $200,000

Offered Without Reserve

Fully restored by Mercedes-Benz specialist Mark Passarelli, this 280 SL boasts the desirable four-speed manual transmission and is equipped with a set of fitted luggage. A truly timeless design, the 280 SL ‘Pagoda’ is just as popular now as it was when it was first introduced over fifty years ago.

Lot 260 1956 Porsche 356 A European Coupe by Reutter

Chassis No. 55425

Estimate: $150,000 – $200,000

Offered Without Reserve

An exceptionally early 356 A, just the 34th 1956 1600 coupe, this car was beautifully restored by marque specialists and was featured in Excellence magazine in May 2017, following a score of 296/300 points in PCA judging. Finished in beautiful Fashion Grey over Red leather, this is an exceptional Porsche in every way.

Lot 304 1973 Volkswagen Type 181 Thing

Chassis No. 1833024537 E

Estimate: $25,000 – $35,000

Offered Without Reserve

Beautifully restored in Cream White over Black, the VW “Thing” is Germany’s more practical alternative to Citroën’s Mehari. A perfect warm-weather daily driver, this “Thing” will certainly attract only the most favorable of comments wherever it goes.

Lot 306 1967 Shelby GT500

Chassis No. 67402F8A00607

Estimate: $130,000 – $160,000

Offered Without Reserve

A remarkably original, unrestored example, this GT500 has called California home from new and was carefully stored for decades. Fitted with a 428 cu. in. V-8 topped with dual carburetors and mated to a factory four-speed, this is American muscle at its best.