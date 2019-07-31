The next chapter in Pagani’s history has been revealed today. The Pagani Huayra BC Roadster follows on from the Coupe, revealed two years ago. The limited production run of that car has now come to an end with Pagani focusing on the Pagani Huayra Roadster at the moment. The BC Roadster will usher in a new era.

The centrepiece of the Pagani Huayra BC Roadster is a dramatic new engine. The 6.0-litre V12 power unit has been reworked for the BC Roadster, producing more power than ever before. The headline figures include 800 hp and 1,050 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm. Mercedes-AMG has reworked the twin-turbochargers, fitted a new hydroformed manifold, throttle bodies and four water to air intercoolers. The new engine complies with all of the latest international emission standards.

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster 1 of 10

The Pagani Huayra BC Roadster tips the scale at 1,250 kg, making it 30 kg lighter than the 1,280 kg Roadster and just 32 kg heavier than the 1,218 kg BC Coupe. Power is transferred to the tarmac by an Xtrac transverse seven-speed sequential gearbox.

Aerodynamics have been tweaked for the BC Roadster with a re-designed rear wing. The stems are mounted away from the edge of the wing with the wing taking on a slightly concave shape. The front bumper gains slight modifications to the front air intakes and a set of redesigned, larger, canards.

The side skirts are also an improvement over the BC Coupe. They resemble the simplistic design on the original Zonda. The rear facia has been redesigned with a smaller rear diffuser. The traditional quad exhausts are angled higher. Emissions mean that Pagani has had to incorporate two further exhausts into the rear diffuser.

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster 1 of 17

The chassis monocoque uses a new carbon-titanium blend which makes 12% improvements in torsional rigidity and 20% in flexional rigidity. Named Carbon-Titanium HP62 G2, it costs 450% more to produce than its predecessor. Even the tyres are bespoke made for the Huayra BC Roadster; Pirelli PZero Trofeo R units.

Of course, the excesses of the Pagani Huayra BC Roadster come at a cost. That cost is a cool €3,085,000 plus VAT. Just 40 examples have been scheduled for production, no doubt that the entire production run is spoken for!