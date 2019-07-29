Pagani have something special planned for Monterey Car Week this year. The long-awaited Pagani Huayra BC Roadster is widely expected to make its debut. The first teaser has arrived and we have to confess, it excites us!

The original Coupe model, the most potent Huayra, was named after the late Benny Caiola, a friend of Horacio Pagani, and the first Pagani customer. The Roadster is widely expected to carry the same nomenclature, mirroring to statistics of the Huayra BC for those that prefer to be seen in their multi-million dollar hypercar!

The Huayra BC’s standard 6.0 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine receives some work for the BC. In the Coupe it generates an impressive 745 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque. Through use of new materials, Pagani were also able to shed 132 kg from the Huayra, a weight loss Pagani will clearly look to replicate in the BC Roadster.

Only 20 examples of the Huayra BC Coupe were offered. They went to Pagani’s best customers. The BC Roadster is expected to be similarly limited. The likelihood is that Pagani have already sold the entire production run.