Audi recently announced an addition to its Q3 range. The Audi Q3 Sportback adds some SUV Coupe flair to the range, to compete with the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe. It fills an empty niche in Audi’s comprehensive SUV offering.

As you would expect from an SUV in this segment, the design is controversial. Depending upon your stance on SUV’s, you will either love it, or you will hate it. In terms of styling, it isn’t the worst looking model in this segment. It gets a sloping rear boot line with Quattro blisters. Coupled with the chunky wheel arches, the Q3 Sportback looks butch.

Audi Q3 Sportback 1 of 10

To undermine the sporting credentials, Audi is offering sports suspension and its multi-mode ‘Audi Drive Select’ as standard. There is no RS model yet though. The most powerful engine is the 2.0 TFSI which puts out 230 hp. A 2.0 TDI is also available with 150 hp. Both models will get automatic transmissions. Soon after, the Q3 Sportback will also be available with a manual transmission and with quattro drive.

Audi’s press release suggests that a more powerful diesel and an entry-level gasoline engine will also be available. These will apparently get Audi’s 48 Volt mild hybrid system.

Inside, the usual Audi refinements are on offer. The driver gets a 10.25-inch digital dashboard as standard. The central infotainment screen is a 10.1-inch unit with the option of a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit display.

The Audi Q3 Sportback will be available to purchase in Autumn this year. The price for the 35 TDI S tronic is €40,200, while the 45 TFSI quattro S tronic is available from a starting price of €46,200.