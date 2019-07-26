ABT have stamped their mark on the new Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. The swansong GTI was released late last year with the replacement due at some point during the next 12 months. ABT have a rich tradition of subtly refining Volkswagen products, its work on the TCR is no different.

The package centres around an ABT Engine Control system which boosts the 290 hp hot hatch to an impressive 340 hp. Torque is also improved by 50 Nm, the GTI TCR now delivers a 430 Nm punch. The improvements are enough to shave 0.2 seconds off of the 100 km/h sprint with a new top speed of 265 km/h.

VW Golf GTI TCR by ABT 1 of 6

The lateral dynamics of the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR are also improved with a set of ABT suspension springs and an ABT height adjustable suspension kit. ABT anti-roll bars can also be supplied. They combine with the standard suspension to remove roll.

With a lower stance, ABT have also opted for a unique wheelset. The 20 inch rims are ABT’s GR units, finished in glossy black with a diamond-machined rim flange. There is no word on pricing just yet.