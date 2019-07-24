The latest news out of McLaren suggests that a new Speedster model might be on the cards. The Ferrari Monza SP2 would be its closest rival. Except that the McLaren will use a mid-engine layout giving it an altogether different look.

The rumours emanate from popular UK magazine Autocar who suggest that the new model would be the sixth addition to its Ultimate Series. It would sit alongside the track-focused Senna and the 250mph Speedtail hyper-GT at the top of McLaren’s range.

The rumours suggest that the McLaren Speedster will focus on offering the ultimate in road-driving pleasure to complement the Senna’s track performance and the Speedtail’s GT credentials.

The design is said to feature flowing lines, taking inspiration from open-top sports-prototype racers of past. It should also get low-profile dihedral ‘butterfly’ doors, something that has become synonymous with McLaren supercars.

Power will come from McLaren’s 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine. In the Speedster, the experience will be pure, McLaren choosing not to offer any hybrid assistance. Weight will be reduced over the Senna, making the Speedster the lightest McLaren road car.

Work on the Speedster is apparently ongoing with the Speedtail McLaren’s current priority. When the Speedster arrives, expect a limited production run with a price tag to match.

The above render by Aksyonov Nikita is perhaps wishful thinking though. The thought of a can-am version of the Senna seems improbable!