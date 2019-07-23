The Audi SQ7 TDI follows on from the release of the Audi SQ8 TDI last month. The facelift model for the second generation receives the same technology as its sportier brother combined with the visual updates applied to the Q7 range at the start of the year.

The previous generation 2 model of the Audi SQ7 TDI featured the same 4.0 litre V8 power plant. Audi’s system for the V8 includes twin turbochargers mounted close to the engine with a supplemental third electric compressor. The third compressor is powered from Audi’s 48-volt system and fills the gap between the turbos spooling and the arrival of that diesel power.

Sepang Blue Audi SQ7 TDI 1 of 8

Power remains exactly the same as the outgoing model; 429 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The SQ7 TDI hits the 100 km/h mark slightly quicker though with a 4.8 seconds, although the reason why is not entirely clear!

The SQ7 TDI gets all of the trappings of the Q7’s mid-life refresh. These include sharper styling, slimmer headlights and a new front grill. On top of this, the SQ7 gets S-specific details. They include a revamped grille, aluminium mirror details, quad chrome exhaust pipes and 21-inch cast aluminium wheels.

2020 Daytona Grey Audi SQ7 TDI 1 of 12

The Audi SQ7 TDI goes on sale in Germany at the end of July and will cost €94,900, with the seven-seat model starting at €96,420.