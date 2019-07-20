The McLaren F1 is an incredibly rare car. Just 106 were produced, 64 of which were designated as road cars. If you know anything about the road cars, you will know that the most sought-after are the limited edition F1 LM models. McLaren produced just 5, 3 of which went to the Sultan of Brunei (disappearing from public view).

Such was the demand for these cars that once the original production run was complete, McLaren upgraded two “standard” F1 road cars to LM specifications. Both cars received modifications in excess of the optional High Downforce Kit. The package consisted of a large rear wing, enlarged front splitter and louvres on the front clamshell.

McLaren F1 LM Specification 1 of 15

The real highlight is the engine. Rebuilt to LM spec from the original engine, it revs 1,000 rpm higher than the standard V12 and develops 680bhp.

The example that RM Sotheby’s plans to sell currently belongs to New Zealand-based collector Andrew Bagnall. It is chassis number 018. It is regularly used, displaying 21,500 km on the clock.

RM Sotheby’s also sold the other uprated LM car, 073, back in 2015. Part of the Pinnacle Portfolio, it hammered at a price of $13,750,000. 018 has a $21,000,000 – $23,000,000 estimate. Whether it is able to reach those dizzy heights is a different question! Imagine if an original McLaren F1 LM hit the market…