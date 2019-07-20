Following in the footsteps of the Bentley Continental, the new Bentley Flying Spur will get a First Edition. For 12 months, Bentley will offer the Flying Spur with a special bundle of enhancements. The very first will be auctioned at the inaugural Midsummer Party, Picozzi’s Villa Dorane, on July 24th with the proceeds pledged to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The limited-edition model will display a First Edition exterior badge and a First Edition Fascia badge. The Union Jack flag with the numeral 1 in the centre was debuted on the Continental GT last year. Customers will get a choice of First Edition Bentley Winged Emblems embroidered into the headrests and First Edition treadplates.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur First Edition 1 of 10

Aside from the unique options above, the First Edition benefits from a range of usually optional equipment, fitted as standard. The electronic Flying B mascot, Bentley Rotating Display and Touring Specification. The latter adds lane assist, night vision, head-up display and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.

A 22 inch Mulliner Driving Specification alloy wheel is also included together with a panoramic sunroof.The winning bidder will get the rare opportunity to work with a member of Bentley’s Design Team, either at the factory or in their own home, to customise the auctioned First Edition to their own specification.

Costing is yet to be announced for the Flying Spurs that won’t be auctioned!