The Mercedes-AMG range refresh continues with a brand new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, both SUV and Coupe versions! Following on from the range refresh instigated earlier this year, the entry level performance options get the same mid-life refresh.

As part of the refresh, Mercedes-AMG fits a new powerplant. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine is fettled from the previous generation. It receives a 23 hp boost up to 390 hp thanks to a set of software updates and larger, stand-alone turbocharger units. It now takes 4.9 seconds to 100 km/h but retains the 250 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 1 of 13

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G gearbox is fitted to the 43, couple to the rear biased 4MATIC four-wheel drive system. The suspension setup allows for the usual five drive programs: “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual”. The AMG Dynamic stability program has two options Basic and Advanced. We presume this means that it is never full off. AMG Ride Control + is also available as an optional extra.

The changes are mostly performance related, yet there are changes internally too. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 gets the MBUX infotainment system through a 12.3-inch instrument cluster on the left and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display on the right. It is customisable in three AMG-specific display styles, “Classic”, “Sport” or “Supersport” and supports voice control.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 SUV 1 of 10

Expect a small price increase when the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe and SUV hit dealerships later this year.