The Mercedes-AMG range refresh continues with a brand new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, both SUV and Coupe versions! Following on from the range refresh instigated earlier this year, the entry level performance options get the same mid-life refresh.

As part of the refresh, Mercedes-AMG fits a new powerplant. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine is fettled from the previous generation. It receives a 23 hp boost up to 390 hp thanks to a set of software updates and larger, stand-alone turbocharger units. It now takes 4.9 seconds to 100 km/h but retains the 250 km/h.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G gearbox is fitted to the 43, couple to the rear biased 4MATIC four-wheel drive system. The suspension setup allows for the usual five drive programs: “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual”. The AMG Dynamic stability program has two options Basic and Advanced. We presume this means that it is never full off. AMG Ride Control + is also available as an optional extra.

The changes are mostly performance related, yet there are changes internally too. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 gets the MBUX infotainment system through a 12.3-inch instrument cluster on the left and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display on the right. It is customisable in three AMG-specific display styles, “Classic”, “Sport” or “Supersport” and supports voice control.

Expect a small price increase when the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe and SUV hit dealerships later this year.


GTSPIRIT NEWSLETTER

Sign up for the GTspirit Newsletter and receive exclusive news and information, invitations to special events and much more directly in your inbox. It is completely free and we will not share your details with any third parties.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There is one comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *