Bentley’s Centenary takes place today. The company is 100 years old. What better way to celebrate 100 extraordinary years than with a new concept car, indicating what lies in store for the upcoming years! The Bentley EXP 100 GT has arrived!

The Bentley EXP 100 GT is not something you will be able to buy from your local Bentley dealership. It sets out Bentley’s vision for the future of “sustainable luxury mobility that is autonomous and electric”. A few years ago it would have been unthinkable that Bentley’s would be powered by anything other than a big combustion engine. Now that is no longer the case!

The first thing that strikes us is the shape. Reminiscent of that superb EXP 10 concept we saw a few years ago, it is longer, wider and more dramatic. To put the size into perspective, Bentley’s Mulsanne measures just over 2 meters, the EXP 100 GT is a full 40 cm wider!

The concept is designed to present a vision of the Bentley range in 2035. One of the biggest features is an emotionally intelligent AI that allows the human element to be removed from the driving experience. It is called the Bentley Personal Assistant and it sits as a centerpiece of the main console.

Bentley Personal Assistant tracks movements, eye and head movements and blood pressure internally with sensors monitoring temperature and environmental conditions externally to deliver the ultimate driving experience and safety in all conditions. Five modes allow for individual characteristics including Enhance, Cocoon, Capture, Re-Live and Customise. Much like BMW, Bentley places a focus on hand movements to interpret commands.

The various modes alter inputs from the outside environment including light, sound, smell and air quality. Re-Live plays highlights of your journey.

Adaptable Biometric Seating can be configured to the driver’s every movement with biometrics playing a big part of the package. The driver sits surrounded by sustainable materials such as Copper Infused Riverwood provided by the Fenland Black Oak Project which supplies 5,000 year old wood, preserved in peat bogs, lakes and rivers. Embroidery is taken care of by Hand and Lock which supply British Military Dress uniform. Bridge of Weir supply the leather as is usual for Bentley.

In terms of power, Bentley’s concept uses a pure electronic drivetrain. Bentley’s concept for the EXP 100 GT includes a four-motor system with torque of 1,500 Nm. 100 km/h is possible in just 2.5 seconds and a 300 km/h top speed. Bentley believe that battery density will improve five-fold by 2035 and so, weight will be reduced but range will remain in the 700 km region with 15 minute charges capable of realizing 80 per cent capacity. Weight is said to be 1,900 kg.

It is clear that Bentley will incorporate elements of this design concept into its upcoming models in much the same way as it did with the EXP 10 concept. The release was accompanied by an announcement that Bentley plan to offer plug-in hybrid versions of all models by as early as 2023.