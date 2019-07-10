BMW recently revealed photos of a one-off BMW X7 Pick-up. Developed by trainees at the BMW Munich plant, the German company has no plans to put it into production. Instead, it was built to support the company’s BMW Motorrad Days.

The project was realised alongside BMW’s Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions. The X7 gets bodywork 10 cm longer than the standard model. CFRP on roof components, rear doors and the rear lid helps shed 200 kg over the standard X7 model.

The loading compartment gets a fine-polished wood finish, a height-adjustable two-level air suspension. The combination of honey-coloured teakwood and the BMW Individual colour Tanzanite Blue metallic works perfectly.

BMW X7 Pick-up 1 of 10

The BMW X7 Pick-up is based on the platform of the BMW X7 xDrive40i. This means that it receives the 3.0 litre inline 6 cylinder engine, rated to 340 hp and 450 Nm of torque.

The work was completed by twelve trainees from the occupational sectors body and vehicle mechanics (m/f/x), vehicle mechatronics (m/f/x) and technical model construction (m/f/x) departments. It took 10 months of work to realise the project with the trainees given free-reign.