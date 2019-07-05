British lightweight specialists Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has officially launched an all-new model, the BAC Mono R. Revealed yesterday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019, the single seater is an extreme evolution of the iconic Mono design. It adds performance, a weight reduction and advancements in aerodynamics to refine the Mono platform.

Cutting straight to the chase, the Mono R sheds 25 kg from the standard Mono. That figure might not seem impressive at first glance, however, considering that the Mono weighed just 580 kg to begin with, the weight reduction amounts to a 4.3% weight saving!

BAC MONO R 1 of 13

Power from the 2.5 litre four-cylinder engine is also increased from 305 bhp up to 340 bhp. The improvements have been realised with the help of Mountune who set about increasing the cylinder bore size and reducing the billet crankshaft stroke. Maximum rpm is now increased from 7,800 rpm to 8,800 rpm. The power boost helps to deliver 136 bhp per litre wit a power to weight ratio of 612 bhp-per-tonne.

All body panels have been redesigned with 44 carbon parts restyled for a more aggressive look. The front includes a sharper nose with new LED headlights mounted centrally in the nose. The most obvious change is the Formula-inspired ram-air inlet system which boosts performance. The Mono R sits 20 mm lower and measures 25 mm longer than the standard Mono.

The body panels use a new graphene-enhanced carbon fibre which is said to be stronger and lighter with “improved mechanical and thermal performance”. Parts have also been 3D printed in high-performance polymers to create complex shapes. Select magnesium chassis and transmission components help remove 2.55 kg’s of weight from each corner. A new titanium exhaust system and a set of AP Racing brakes finish the modifications.

The changes allow for a 60 mph sprint in just 2.5 seconds with a 170 mph top speed. The price of such extreme solitude is £190,950. Despite the hefty price, the lightweight Mono R has a sold out production run of 30 model with the first deliveries set to begin during the fourth quarter of 2019!