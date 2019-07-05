Following the announcement that Teodorin Obiang’s Lamborghini Veneno will be auctioned in Geneva, UAE-based dealership Al Ain Class has revealed that it has secured its own Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. The iconic supercar dealership has secured one of 9 examples. If you weren’t a fan of the cream colour scheme applied to the Bonhams car, here is your opportunity for something less controversial!

The Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is one of the rarest Lamborghini’s of all time. It was built, following the release of the Veneno Coupe, on the structure of the Lamborghini Aventador and served as a pre-cursor to the Aventador SV.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster 1 of 13

The car Al Ain Class are offering is finished in matte naked carbon fibre. Alongside the usual tricoloure flag details, this car also features a red coach line at the very bottom of the bodywork and on the edge of the front fenders. Inside, there is a blend of red leather, black alcantara and gloss carbon fibre.

Al Ain Class’ listing suggests that the vehicle is brand new, although a shot of the interior reveals that it has travelled 820 miles since it was delivered in 2014. With the estimate on the Bonhams car set at £ 4,2 million to £5 million. From new it cost €3,3 million. It seems clear that we are looking at the most expensive modern Lamborghini.