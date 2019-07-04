Ford turned the lights up on its release for the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019. The Ford GT Mk II is a limited-edition track car. It makes its debut in the Supercar class at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will be sold directly to customers by Multimatic, the company who build the road car.

The Ford GT MkII is a no-limits track car. It has no homologation rules it needs to comply with. Ford has therefore seen fit to make modifications to both the power and the aerodynamics of the road car. To start with, the 3.5-litre engine V6 engine receives a boost of 53 hp to 700 hp. Multimatic has fitted a high-capacity air-to-air outboard-mounted charge air cooler which sprays water at high pressure onto engine cooling components.

Ford GT Mk II 1 of 17

The photos show the work carried out on the aerodynamics. Ford reckons that the GT MkII produces some 400 per cent additional downforce over the road car. Among the changes are a new spoiler and diffuser which is complemented by a new lower splitter and dive planes at the front.

Shedding the road car’s hydraulically assisted adjustable suspension system saves around 150 kg. In its place are high-performance DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) dampers with a lower ride height than the road model. The brakes are taken from the road car and sit behind 19-inch wheels.

Inside, Ford and Mutltimatic offer a Sparco driver’s seat with a six-point harness as standard. The limited edition model will be replicated just 45 times with a $1.2 million price tag.