The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has been revealed ahead of its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019 which starts this weekend. Available in two flavours, a basic CLA 45 and a powerful CLA 45 S, the specifications mirror those of the A 45 which has been released at the same time. Both cars use a new 4-cylinder engine which produces class-leading power. It has been heavily revised for the second generation and is sure to prove a sales success.

Much like the A 45, the CLA 45 gets a host of styling upgrades including that panamerican grille an with 12 vertical louvres, something that has come to define modern AMG’s. The CLA gets wider flared wheel arches, a bonnet power-dome and a wider front axel which give the CLA 45 a bodybuilder’s stance. The wheels are 18-inch designs with the S-models getting 19-inch versions. Elsewhere, AMG has developed a modified front splitter and additional flics, an additional diffuser blade, side spoiler lips on the rear apron and a rear bootlid spoiler.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 1 of 21

Its under the bonnet of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S that the real news is found though. Mercedes-AMG has opted for a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine putting out 421 hp, a 40 hp increase over the previous generation. It produces a peak torque output of 500 Nm. In the basic version, power is slightly reduced to just 387 hp. The CLA 45 S manages a 4 second, 100 km/h sprint with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The new engine is rotated 180 degrees which means that the turbochargers and the exhaust manifold are mounted to the rear. This allows the flattest shape, improving air ducting with shorter distances across the engine. Roller bearings are used in the shafts of the turbochargers for the first time which reduces engine friction. Boost is also significantly higher at 2.1 bar.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S engine is coupled to an 8-speed dual clutch gearbox which delivers power to an all-wheel-drive system. AMG Torque Control acts as a differential, distributing power where it is most required. The rear gets a new set of round twin tailpipes.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S and A45 S 1 of 4

The suspension is McPherson strut at the front with a 4-link setup at the rear. AMG uses frequency-selective shock absorbers. The dampers are optionally available with AMG Ride Control which offers three suspension settings. AMG Dynamic Select is standard with six driving modes ranging from Slippery for adverse weather conditions to RACE for the track.

Inside the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, the latest MBUX infotainment system can be found. Sports seats are available and Artico and Dinamica are standard upholstery. The mix of black and red is typical of AMG. Costing and availability has yet to be announced.