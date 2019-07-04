Mercedes-AMG has released the long-awaited, second-generation Mercedes-AMG A45. It joins the A 35 as the entry-level model in the AMG range. This doesn’t take away from its performance though. A newly developed engine allows AMG to boast that the A 45 is the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine!

To cut straight to the chase, Mercedes-AMG has opted for a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine putting out 421 hp, a 40 hp increase over the previous generation. It produces a peak torque output of 500 Nm. In the basic version, power is slightly reduced to just 387 hp. The A 45 S manages a 3.9 second 100 km/h sprint with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 1 of 24

The new engine is rotated 180 degrees which means that the turbochargers and the exhaust manifold are mounted to the rear. This allows the flattest shape, improving air ducting with shorter distances across the engine. Roller bearings are used in the shafts of the turbochargers for the first time which reduces engine friction. Boost is also significantly higher at 2.1 bar.

The engine is coupled to an 8-speed dual clutch gearbox which delivers power to an all-wheel-drive system. AMG Torque Control acts as a differential, distributing power where it is most required. The rear gets a new set of round twin tailpipes.

Externally, all models gain an AMG-specific radiator grille with 12 vertical louvres. Flared wheel arches, a bonnet power-dome and a wider front axel give the A 45 a bodybuilders stance. The wheels are 18-inch designs with the S-models getting 19-inch versions. Elsewhere, AMG has developed a modified front splitter and additional flics, an additional diffuser blade, side spoiler lips on the rear apron and a rear spoiler.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S and A45 S 1 of 4

The suspension is McPherson strut at the front with a 4-link setup at the rear. AMG uses frequency-selective shock absorbers. The dampers are optionally available with AMG Ride Control which offers three suspension settings. AMG Dynamic Select is standard with six driving modes ranging from Slippery for adverse weather conditions to RACE for the track.

Inside, the latest MBUX infotainment system makes an appearance. Sports seats are available and Artico and Dinamica are standard upholstery. The mix of black and red is typical of AMG. Costing has yet to be released.