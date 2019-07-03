BMW has unveiled a brand new version of the BMW X6. The original, niche-filling SUV receives a complete redesign for its third generation. The design and engine changes are of paramount importance now that BMW has strong competition in the form of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Audi Q8.

BMW’s X6 completes a series of redesigned BMW SUV’s which include the X5 and X7. The design is not far removed from the outgoing X6, it does not need to be. It is 26 mm longer, with a 42 mm longer wheelbase and 15 mm of additional track. Boot capacity remains the same though, presumably occupants benefit from the increase in proportions.

2020 BMW X6 M50i 1 of 17

A key feature of the design is the kidney grilled which are massive, in line with the modifications made the X5 last year. Elsewhere, there are new headlights (LED’s as standard with Laserlight as an option), a broader body and a sharper kind to the rear. BMW have added venting to the rear arches, a near front arch vent and a tail spoiler. There are a few interesting options too, including an illumintated kidney grille.

The new range will include two petrol engines, the xDrive40i and the M50i with its 4.4 litre V8 and 530 hp. Two diesel options will also be offered in select markets in the form of an xDrive30d and M50d with a 400 hour, six cylinder engine. All are coupled to an eight-speed steptronic transmission.

At the chassis side of things, air suspension is an optional extra with automatic self-leveling. Dynamic Damper Control is included as standard, the Adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering are all optional extras.

Inside, BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional and Intelligent Personal Assistant are available as standard. This consists of two 12.3 inch displays, one replacing the dahsboard dials, the other in the centre console. Standard sports seats are included together with Vernasca leather. Options include wireless charging and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.