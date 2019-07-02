Lumma Design often polarises the tuning world. It’s packages tend to occupy the fine line between companies like ABT who offer subtle updates, and company’s like Mansory who offer the kitchen sink and everything else that goes with it. The radical re-design they recently revealed for the Audi Q8 definitely continues this tradition.

Lumma Design’s kit actually looks quite traditional if we start from the rear. The Q8 gets a new rear diffuser with four ear channels rather than 3. Quad exhaust pipes are fitted either side and the rear boot lid gets a large spoiler. There is a bigger roof top spoiler too. Side wheel arch extensions and a new side sill are also nothing out of the ordinary.

Audi Q8 by Lumma Design 1 of 13

It is once we get to the front that the issue becomes obvious. Lumma Design have fitted a massive power dome to the bonnet. The square black unit dominates the front view, contrasting with the white bodywork. Lumma have also had a play around with the front bumper, adding air intake surrounds and a new front spoiler lip together with air intakes for the wheels.

Officially named the Lumma CLR 8S, the exterior program is quite dramatic and comes with the option of complete carbon fibre. Lumma Design also offer a set of 22 inch wheels to fill those wheel arches. Lumma Design also confirm that they can offer custom touches for the interior of the Audi Q8, as well as power boosts, including a package which boosts the 231 hp diesel engine of the Q8 45 TDI to 340 hp.