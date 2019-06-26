Audi’s Q7 gets a mid life update today. The SUV was first unveiled in 2015 as an all-new model. Since then, Audi have been fiendishly working to refresh its premium offering with new design language pumped into the A6, A7 and Q8 models. The Audi Q7 facelift is intended to introduce some of the features developed since 2015.

The most important updates are to the exterior. People will notice the new front grille with its six upright slats. The two-part side air inlets are also new together with the headlights. The headlights are available with HD Matrix LED technology and Audi’s laser light. Towards the rear, a new chrome strip adds some additional style. The S Line package adds an additional blade in the front bumper, underbody protection at the rear with full paint finish and 19-inch wheels.

2020 Audi Q7 1 of 13

Changes are also made to the suspension setup. These relate, largely, to the optional equipment. Audi now offer the electromechanical active roll stabilization and all-wheel steering options. All Q7 models get air suspension as standard with the S line exterior using a slightly firmer adaptive air suspension which rides 15 mm lower.

All models get a revised version of the eight-speed tiptronic gearbox and permanent all wheel drive systems. Audi will offer a choice of two 3.0-litre diesel engines, producing 228 bhp and 282 bhp respectively, and a 335 bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine. All three will use Audi’s 48V mild-hybrid electrical system. A plug-in hybrid petrol version, as will an SQ7 TDI, based upon the package introduced with the SQ8 TDI.

Inside, Audi’s excellent Virtual Cockpit Assistant is standard. The old interior equipment has been removed in favour of the latest dual screen system. Technological highlights also include Car-to-X service traffic light information, the all-digital Audi virtual cockpit and adaptive cruise assist.

The new Audi Q7 will get its market launch in September with pricing information arriving soon!