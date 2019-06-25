British start-up, Charge Automotive, are set to present an electric version of the Ford Mustang at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019. It isn’t the first futuristic Ford Mustang Goodwood has seen either. Last year, Siemens presented an Autonomous Ford Mustang which took part in the hill climb to showcase the technology.

The Charge Automotive vehicle is a Ford Mustang in shell only. The bodywork is a recreation of a fastback Ford Mustang with modern underpinnings. Few details are known about the sub-frame. Charge have released some details for the powertrain, which has been developed with another fledgling British company, Arrival.

Full Electric Ford Mustang 1 of 6

Arrival have supplied a 64 kWh battery pack which puts out 885 lb-ft of maximum torque to all four wheels. Range should be around 200 miles with a sub-four-second zero-to-60-mph time, and a top speed of 149 mph. Electronic tinkering will allow the owner to switch between all wheel drive and rear wheel drive, it isn’t clear if this will affect system power.

The electric Ford Mustang won’t be taking part in the hill climb but will apparently sit on the Michelin Supercar stand. Charge plan to produce around 499 of the electric Mustangs at a cost starting from £300,000. Customer cars will be delivered from September 2019. Charge are apparently happy to work with customers on bespoke models too.