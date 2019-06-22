In a short press release, Ford has confirmed details which were missing from the original press release for the Mustang Shelby GT500. The power figures!

Ford’s original press release asserts that the Mustang Shelby GT500 as the “the most powerful street-legal Ford in history”, confirming only that the Supercharged V8 produced “more than 700 horsepower”. Since then, Ford has been silent on the actual figures. Until now.

Ford has now officially confirmed that the Mustang Shelby GT500 will produce 760 horsepower and 625 lb.ft. of torque. This places it above the 717 hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the 755 hp Corvette ZR1!

The power is generated through a hand-built, supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine. The inverted 2.65-litre roots-type supercharger sits in the V with an air-to-liquid intercooler. It uses an aluminium alloy block with wire-arc cylinder liners and high-flow aluminium cylinder heads, plus larger forged connecting rods, with improved lubrication and cooling passages.

Ford now claims that the V8 is “the most power and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world”. The power is transferred to the ground through an all-new dual-clutch seven-speed automatic developed with Tremec.

If you want to see the new Mustang Shelby GT500 in action, head to the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019 where it has been confirmed that the Mustang will debut.