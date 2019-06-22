Ford is expected to make an announcement at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019. According to a press release, revealed yesterday, the US brand will make an announcement during a dedicated press conference starting at 09:45 BST on July 4, Independence Day!

The press release announcing the news shared a teaser image. No further information accompanied the release. The only thing we know is that the press conference will be conducted by Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance, and Larry Holt, chief technical officer, Multimatic.

The teaser photo is interesting. It shows the front of a Ford GT. The headlights are from the road car. Yet it looks as though this GT wears a rear spoiler and ram air intake reminiscent of the GT racecar. The spoiler is not identical though. Unlike the road car, it appears fixed. It looks larger than the race car though, with end plates that possibly attach to the rear bodywork.

Our guess is either that Ford plans to release a special edition version of the Ford GT. Something that feels more at home on the track. Or, alternatively, the announcement relates to the possible extension of Ford’s customer GT program. See below for our edited version (which doesn’t give away much more than the teaser image!)

Away from the announcement, Ford has also confirmed a strong showing including the all-new Focus ST and the 760 bhp Mustang Shelby GT500, both of which make their U.K. debuts. The Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #66 Ford GT race car, fresh from its controversial disqualification at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The above highlights will be joined by the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Ford Fiesta WRC car, the 2018 NASCAR Championship-winning Team Penske Ford Fusion race car and the 1980 Ford Zakspeed Turbo Capri race car. Ford sponsored athletes will also be on hand including Gymkhana TEN star Ken Block’s Hoonitruck and Escort RS Cosworth alongside Champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jnr’s Ford Mustang RTR Drift car.