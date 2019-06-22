The Audi Q8 range gets an injection of performance today with the launch of the new Audi SQ8 TDI. A little over a year after its launch, Audi has launched it’s first Audi Sport model for the Q8 SUV. The diesel engined model gets impressive performance alongside a new look and technology updates.

First if all, the most important aspect of the Audi SQ8 TDI is its engine. It is a 4.0 litre TDI powerplant, the most powerful on the European market. It gets 435 hp and 900 Nm of torque. That amount of power shifts the SQ8 from a standstill, up to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

Audi SQ8 TDI Official Photos 1 of 25

The engine uses Audi’s, now familiar, electric powered compressor which supplements the twin turbochargers, filling in the turbo-lag. It works from the 48-volt system which also doubles as a mild hybrid system. The belt alternator recuperates energy which is then used to reduce the output of the diesel engine and taper fuel consumption by as much as 0.5 litres per 100 kilometres.

The suspension is taken care of by the Audi drive select dynamic handling system and the adaptive air suspension, both are standard equipment. As an option, customers will be able to spec four-wheel steering, a sport differential and an electromechanical active anti-roll bar.

In terms of design, the Audi SQ8 TDI’s changes include a few extra details. The single-frame grille gets a new double louvred design with a matt silver frame. The underbody protection matches the frame and the 21-inch wheels are fitted as standard. LED headlights are standard and HD matrix technology is available as an option. At the rear, Audi Sport’s traditional quad tailpipes are on show.

Inside, the Audi SQ8 TDI gets a set of leather and Alcantara-trimmed sports seats, stainless steel pedals and a digital instrument cluster. Everything looks to be the same as the top of the range standard Q8 models which we know to be extremely well equipped.

The Audi SQ8 TDI will be limited to Europe as far as we know. Pricing has yet to be announced but is expected to be in the region of €100,000.