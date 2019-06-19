A name has finally been revealed for Aston Martin’s upcoming hypercar. Valhalla will adorn the rear end of the mid-engine model. The name draws from Norse mythology once again, similar to the Valkyrie and Vulcan that came before.

The name relates to an enormous hall located in Asgard where it is said that half of those who die in combat travel to. In Valhalla, the dead join those who have died in combat as they prepare to aid Odin during the events of Ragnarök. While the stories are pure mythology, Aston Martin’s hypercar is anything but.

Developed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Adrian Newey, the Aston Martin Valhalla is set to arrive in late 2021. The Valhalla will be less extreme than the Valkyrie, built to compete with more traditional hypercars in the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder range. This puts the cost of the Valhalla in the £1 million range.

The release confirms that the Aston Martin Valhalla will use a high-efficiency, high-output turbocharged V6 petrol engine and battery-electric hybrid system. Rumours have suggested that power will be in the 1,000 hp range. The car will use a carbon fibre architecture and carbon fibre bodywork with a sharper focus on usability than has been the case with the Valkyrie. The Valhalla will get active suspension and electronic systems and advanced under floor aerodynamic systems.

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Andy Palmer said: “Aston Martin model names always attract a lot of attention. They do so because they invariably capture an emotion or tell a story. In following the Valkyrie we knew the Aston Martin Valhalla needed to make a strong statement of its own, yet also offer continuity and a clear connection. Norse mythology contains such powerful language and rich storytelling it felt only right that the AM-RB 003 should follow the Valkyrie’s theme. For those fortunate enough to own one I’m sure they will recognise and appreciate the name’s connotations of glory and happiness, for there can be few more hallowed places than the driver’s seat of an Aston Martin Valhalla.”

Just 500 Coupe examples of the all-carbon fibre hypercar will be built. The press release is very specific about the 500 Coupe’s which leads us to believe that a Convertible version might also be offered at some point.