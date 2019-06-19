BMW have finally unveiled the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. The luxury four-door sports car goes head to head with the Mercedes-Benz CLS, Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera, with a BMW M version on the way in the near future.

Starting from the front, the Gran Coupe gets the new style of one-piece kidney grille with the slimmest headlights of any BMW model to date. Towards the rear of the car, wide wheel arches give the Gran Coupe a muscular stance. At the rear, BMW have fit a rear diffuser if you opt for the M Sport package. Needless to say that the 8 Series Gran Coupe is heavily styled upon its Coupe counterpart.

In terms of proportion, the Gran Coupe sits 61 mm taller than the Coupe. It is 201 mm longer in wheelbase and 231 mm longer overall which allows for improved rear leg room and the addition of a frameless rear door. It also gains 30 mm of additional width. Inside, it should swallow 440 litres of luggage which can be extended by folding the rear seats.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is based upon the 8 Series range which means that it shares its engine power. From launch, three engine variants will be available, an M 850i, an 840i and an 840d. The BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe gets the 4.4 litre V8 engine with 530 hp. The BMW 840i Gran Coupe gets a 3.0 litre inline 6-cylinder engine with 340 hp while the BMW 840d xDrive Gran Coupe makes do with 320 hp from its 3.0 litre inline six.

All models get BMW’s eight-speed automatic gearbox with the petrol models sporting an electronic M Sport rear differential. Rear wheel steer is standard on xDrive models and an optional extra on rear-wheel drive models. An upcoming M8 and M8 Competition version of the Gran Sport will likely get 600 hp and 624 hp respectively.

Two exterior trims are available, Standard Chrome Line Exterior and the M Carbon exterior package which adds air intake bars, exterior mirror caps and tailpipe trims in CFRP. Opt for the M Sport package and you get extra-large air intakes, specially designed side skirts and rear apron, 19‑inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, a multifunction seats, an M leather steering wheel and illuminated door sill plates with M logo.

Inside, BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional comes as standard with a 10.25-inch Control Display and BMW Operating System 7.0. BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is also available. Sports seats are standard, trimmed with Vernasca leather with two further options including M Sport seats. Further trim options are available including BMW Individual Merino leather.

Pricing has also been announced with the 8 Series Gran Coupe available at a cost of 94,500 euros in Germany. The new model will complete the 8 Series range with deliveries set to begin after a Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 debut in September!