Bonhams has reportedly announced a new auction, to take place at the Bonmont Golf & Country Club in Switzerland, which will facilitate the sale of a staggering collection of hypercars amassed by Teodorin Obiang. The cars were seized by Swiss authorities in 2016 as part of an investigation into the embezzlement of Equatorial Guinea’s state funds.

The collection includes a white Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, a Koenigsegg One:1, a McLaren P1 and a Bugatti Veyron. A collection of 25 cars will apparently hit the auction block with news sources suggesting that these will include models from “Bentley, Maserati, Mercedes-Maybach and Porsche”.

The news has been widely reported and ties up with earlier articles which confirmed that the cars would be sold. Nonetheless, Bonhams website is silent about the proposed auction (at time of writing). So there is no confirmation that it is definitely taking place.

Obiang’s car collection was seized in two tranches. The first cars were seized by French authorities in 2012 with the second set following in 2016. It is widely believed that the cars include a Ferrari Enzo, LaFerrari, Aston Martin One77 and Ferrari F12 tdf.

Teodorin Obiang’s collection is expected to $13 million. The proceeds are to be given to a social programme in Obiang’s home country.