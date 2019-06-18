Porsche have today revealed two new models for its Porsche 718 range. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder both shun the four-cylinder engine we have grown used to in favor of a brand new 4.0 liter flat six. Availability will be limited (we assume) and demand will be sky high.

Sitting at the center of the package is a bored and adapted version of the 3.0 liter straight-six fitted to the Porsche 991 Carrera. Slightly larger than the version found in the previous generation GT4, it is more powerful. Rated to 420 hp and 420 Nm of torque, It is available with a six-speed manual gearbox which translates to a 4.4 second 100 km/h sprint and a top speed of 304 km/h for the GT4 (301 km/h in the Boxster Spyder). The engine accounts for an additional 35 hp over the previous generation GT4.

Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GT4 1 of 13

The power is not the only noteworthy statistic for the engine. It is also optimized for fuel efficiency, scoring a 10.9l/100 km rating under the NEDC. It gets adaptive cylinder control which closes off two cylinder banks to preserve fuel together with a gasoline particulate filter emission control system. Emissions are 249 g/km. Piezo injectors are used for the first time together with a variable intake system.

The GT4’s aerodynamics are also of interest. It features a net gain of 50% over the outgoing model whilst also offering reduced drag. It achieves the gains through a more compact rear silencer which in turn allows the redesigned diffuser to channel air more efficiently. The rear wing has also contributed by increasing its efficiency by as much as 20%. Being topless, the 718 Spyder is less aerodynamic. yet its spoiler also allows for more efficient downforce while Porsche have also fitted a rear diffuser for the first time. The Boxster gets a fabric convertible top.

Both cars feature the same chassis technology. Spring and strut front and rear axles combine with Porsche Active Suspension Management to provide the damping. Both cars sit 30 mm lower than the standard models. Porsche Stability Management has also been tweaked and works in conjunction with toque vectoring and a mechanical rear differential. A Clubsport package is also optional on the GT4. It combines a rear steel roll bar, hand-held fire extinguisher and six-point seatbelt suited to the race track.

So far, we have only been able to obtain information on the UK pricing, £73,405 for the 718 Spyder and £75,348 for the Cayman GT4, and on the US, $97,550 for the Boxster Spyder and $100,450 for the Cayman GT4. Both cars are available to order immediately.