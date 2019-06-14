German tuning firm, ABT, has announced an upgrade package for the Lamborghini Urus. ABT is a Volkswagen Group tuning specialist. The powerplant found in the front of the Urus is a Volkswagen Group V8. It seems natural, therefore, that ABT should work their magic on the performance of the super-SUV!

The Lamborghini Urus has been in production for just over a year already. It uses the 4.0 litre FSI twin-turbocharged V8, first developed by Porsche and which also sits within the Bentley Bentayga V8 and will likely power upcoming versions of the Audi Q8.

ABT Lamborghini Urus 1 of 8

ABT has opted for a simple chip tune which boosts power output by 60 hp up to 710 hp with a total of 910 Nm of torque. The additional power boosts the 60 mph sprint time by 0.2 seconds with a 3.4 second time, as compared to the standard model’s 3.6 second rating.

One of the biggest considerations when tuning such an expensive car is the warranty. ABT will offer a full warranty with each tuning package with the tuning itself, tailored specifically to each vehicle.

