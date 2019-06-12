G-Power seems to be moving further away from its BMW heritage. Their most recent release focuses on a range of upgrades for the Mercedes-AMG GT R. A far cry from the supercharged packages we have grown used to seeing for the latest M Power BMW’s.

G-Power, based in Gachenbach in Upper Bavaria, has launched a series of performance updates which culminate in an 800 hp package for the hardcore sports car. The first stage adds an additional 65 hp and 50 Nm of torque for a total of 650 hp and 750 Nm of torque. It involves a performance software upgrade at a cost of €2,059.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT R 1 of 8

A V2 package adds a set of downpipes with a sports catalyst. This releases 105 hp and 70 Nm of torque for total figures of 690 hp and 770 Nm of torque at a cost of €6,563. V3 adds a turbocharger modification, intake system, the V2 downpipes and reinforcement of the transmission for €27,151. This produces a total of 750 hp and 800 Nm of torque.

The biggest upgrade gets a price tag of €30,571. It consists of all the elements of the V3 package but with some slight tweaks which allow the full 800 hp and 850 Nm of torque to be released. The modifications to the turbochargers use a larger turbine, compressor wheels and CNC housings together with improved turbine blades.

Cosmetically, G-Power’s Hurricane RR wheelset is on offer with rubber measuring 275/30 ZR20 and 305/25 ZR21. Prices start at €7,521 for the tyre and rubber combination.