BMW ripped the covers from the new 3 Series Touring. The estate version of the 3 Series was expected following the release of the brand new 3 Series Sedan late last year. Longer and more spacious than the outgoing model, it is expected to be a sales success.

The changes include a new window profile with the rear window line rising towards the rear of the car. The Touring will get roof rails as standard. LED headlights are also included as standard equipment with laserlight technology an optional extra.

In terms of dimensions, the 3 Series Touring grows by 76 mm in length, 16 mm in width and by 8 mm in height. In terms of load space, this translates to an additional 5 litres of load capacity, 10 litre more with the rear seats folded. The totals are now 500 litres and 1,510 litres respectively. The seats split with a 40:20:40 distribution. With a separately opening rear window and optional electronically assisted tailgate.

Six engines will be available from launch. The range is topped by the BMW M340i xDrive Touring with a 374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. Two four cylinder petrol options include the BMW 320i Touring rated to 184 hp and the 258 hp BMW 330i. Diesel options include the 265 hp BMW 330d xDrive Touring, the 150 hp BMW 318d Touring and the 190 hp BMW 320d Touring.

The interior echoes the sedan with the new digital instrument display and central Control Display. Standard specification includes a newly designed sports leather steering wheel, an automatic rear boot and a new seat design. The Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport variants all offer a wide range of customisation. The infotainment system features BMW Operating System 7.0 and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. BMW Live Cockpit Professional is available as an optional extra.

The BMW 3 Series Touring will be available to order from 28 September 2019. It will be produced at BMW Plant Munich for customers in Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.