Placed into the context of how quickly Mercedes-Benz has expanded its line-up, it is a wonder why the Mercedes-Benz GLK was not replaced sooner! Finally, almost four years after production came to an end, we have a successor; the Mercedes-Benz GLB. It’s not difficult to tell which position it occupies in the range!

Sitting squarely between the GLA (which is soon to be updated) and the GLC (which is one of our favourites), the GLB has emerged. Its styling cues are shared with the GLK with an upright look and plenty of straight-line styling. Short overhangs and an off-road look give the GLB the look of a more traditional SUV.

Galaxy Blue Mercedes-Benz GLB 1 of 15

Family’s will be interested to hear that the GLB will be offered with either fix or seven seats. In the seven-seat configuration, the rear seats are even said to accommodate passengers up to 1.68 metres in height. The wheelbase is 10 mm longer than the B Class. Legroom and headroom in the first and second rows are also said to impressive. The five-seater even boasts storage capacity of between 560 to 1,755 litres.

From launch, five versions of the GLB will be available. The GLB 200 is the entry-level petrol model. Using a 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine, coupled to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, it produces 163 hp and 250 Nm of torque. A second petrol is available in the form of the 224 hp, 350 Nm, GLB 250. Three diesels are on offer too, a GLB 200 d (150 hp) in front-wheel drive and 4MATIC together with a GLB 220 d 4MATIC (190 hp). Aside from the 200, all come fitted with an 8 Speed gearbox.

The GLB sits on McPherson suspension struts at the front with an acoustically and vibrationally decoupled multi-link axle at the rear with compression springs. A special off-road package adds two essential features, an animated display to show the driving situation and a hill-start assistance system.

Digital White Mercedes-Benz GLB 1 of 15

Inside, the GLB gets the latest MBUX infotainment system. The dash gets a tubular aluminium element with three circular air vents. The digital dash displays sitting above the steering wheel.

The release of the Mercedes-Benz GLB is important considering that one in three models sold with the famous star is in the SUV segment. Being a compact car, the GLB also slots nicely into the second most successful segment too!

The new GLB will be manufactured in Mercedes-Benz’ Mexico plant and in Beijing for the Chinese market. Sales will begin in Germany by the end of the year.