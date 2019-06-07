Hollywood acting legend Michael Douglas is best know for his role in the production of films such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and as an actor in Romancing the Stone. Yet his latest role is far removed from those Hollywood blockbusters. It recently emerged that Douglas’ latest work was a voiceover for a promotional video, a video that promotes the sale of his own house!

Douglas is reportedly selling a mansion in the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca. The $32.4 million property is idyllic. Douglas bought it in 1989 for $3.5 million with his ex-wife, Diandra Lufer. Douglas originally listed the property at $60 million back in 2014 but have been unable to attract a buyer. The promotional video is likely a move to perk some interest in the mega mansion.

In the video, Douglas explains that the mansion was built in the mid-19th century by Archduke Ludvig Salvator. He explains that he spent the past 30 years modernising and redecorating it. With 250 acres of land, two cottages, five apartments with 10 bedrooms total, a pool, a private vineyard, an olive grove and a wine cellar, there was clearly plenty to do!

The mansion is idylic with views out to sea and acres of private land. It makes it the perfect retreat for a celebrity to looking to get away from it all. The property is located 45-minutes outside of the island's capital, Palma. The property is listed with Eddy Barrera from Engel & Völkers Mallorca West – Deià.