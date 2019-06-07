Mercedes-AMG have released details of a new engine. The inline 4-cylinder AMG is expected to power a whole host of upcoming Mercedes-AMG models including the A 45, the CLA 45 and the GLA 45. Never one to shy away form a headline, the Mercedes-AMG press release confirms that the 2.0-litre M139 engine is the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Mercedes-AMG have gone back to the drawing board with their latest engine. Emission requirements, the desire for more power, weight reduction and packaging constraints for Mercedes’ latest generation of compact cars has meant that a complete redesign of the engine was essential.

2020 A45 S AMG: 421hp, 500nm 1 of 16

The new engine features a lighter cylinder block, 160 bar combustion pressures. It has a closed deck cylinder block and a redesigned 16-valve cylinder head. The turbocharger sits between the engine and the front bulkhead with the cylinder head turned 180 degrees to fit within the reduced space of the latest Mercedes-Benz models.

The new four-cylinder engine will be made available in two outputs; in the standard 45 models, it will produce 387 hp, while in the 45 S versions, 421 hp should be available. Peak torque of 500 newton metres (480 newton metres for the basic version) is available in a range of 5000-5250 rpm (4750-5000 rpm in the basic version). Mercedes-AMG assert that power delivery will be similar to that of a naturally aspirated engine.

Arguably, the biggest news here is the production methods that AMG will employ for the 45 engine. AMG have always been famous for its ‘one man, one engine’ philosophy. Each engine is carefully assembled by a single employee on the first floor of the AMG engine manufactory in Affalterbach. This is a production method normally reserved for AMG’s most expensive engines but saves production time by 20 to 25%.

Expect the engine to debut in the A 45 during July with the CLA 45 saloon soon after. The GLA 45 will appear a little later, possibly in time for Frankurt later this year or Geneva early next year.