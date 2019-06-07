Bentley will attempt to break another record this month at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Bentley have the outright production car record in its sights and will use a Bentley Continental GT to attempt the record.
Last year, Bentley took the production SUV record on the mountain with the Bentley Bentayga in a time of 10:49.9. Rhys Millen will pilot the Continental this year as it seeks to break a second record in as many years.
Bentley have revealed the car that they will use. It is an entirely stock W12 engined car, featuring a special 100 th anniversary livery which consists of a grille adorned with the 100 number. Otherwise, the livery is broadly similar to that which the Bentayga ran last year.
The current production car record stands at 10:26.9 and was set by a Porsche 911 Turbo S in 2014. This is the time that Bentley will set out to beat. By contrast, the overall record stands at 7 minutes 57.148 seconds, set by Romain Dumas in the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak.
The course is challenging. The track measures 12.42 miles (19.99 km) and has over 156 turns, climbing 4,720 ft (1,440 m) from the start at Mile 7 on Pikes Peak Highway, to the finish at 14,110 ft (4,300 m). Bentley have apparently installed supplemental oxygen Rhys Millen’s helmet to counteract the effect of rapid altitude gain.
