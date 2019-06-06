The Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake has officially received its first performance model. The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake has officially launched with a 4 cylinder engine sitting at its core. The details are much the same as the Saloon model launched at the New York Motor Show in April.

The design of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake is exactly as we expected. It gets an AMG-specific grille, a new front apron and splitter. At the side, a set of side sills have been fitted while the rear benefits from new diffuser inserts.

Optional equipment includes a new Aerodynamics package which adds modified front splitter and flics in the outer air inlet grilles as well as airflow break-away edge in high-gloss black on the roof edge spoiler. An AMG Night Package adds black design elements and a choice of 19 inch wheel designs.

Power is generated through a 4-cylinder, 2.0-litre engine with exhaust-gas turbocharging, a water charge air cooler and an independent air intake. It produces 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque with is transferred to all four wheels through an AMG Speedshift DCT 7G gearbox. The traditional AMG drive modes, “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +” and “Individual”, are all present too. It takes 4.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h.

Inside, black leather and red trim are the predominant themes. A new set of sports seats and a sports steering wheel are fitted as standard. Dinamica microfibre also features in the seat upholstery. MBUX is central to the infotainment. The CLA 35 gets the latest version with AMG specific displays and three AMG display styles “Classic”, “Sport” and “Supersport” for the instrument cluster.