Surprisingly, Lamborghini has some history when it comes to the off-road supercar. In 1973, it released a Jarama Rally, followed by the 1974 Urraco Rally. Both cars were one-off design concepts undertaken by Lamborghini’s test driver Bob Wallace. Neither car competed in any racing at the time; this brand new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will likely be the same too.

Lamborghini has released a surprise concept car. This particular one-off is called the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and is based upon the recently-released Lamborghini Huracán EVO. The Sterrato appears to be a design concept, drawing attention to Lamborghini’s latest Huracan model, and to its two historic heritage models.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 1 of 7

The photos show a car that gets refined ground clearance and all of the characteristics of a race car. It sits 47 mm higher up, with the car’s front approach increased by 1% and the departure angle enhanced by 6.5%. The track is wider by 30mm at both the front and rear.

The bodywork includes new bolt-on wide-body wheel arches with integrated air intakes. Underbody reinforcements and body protection have been added including a rear skid plate that acts as a diffuser, protection for the front frame and special protective composite bodywork around the engine, air intakes and mudguards.

The 20-inch rims get a new set of tyres with increased side walls and, to help the driver see through those dark rally stages, Lamborghini has equipped this concept with a roof-mounted LED light bar and LED bumper lights. Inside, the Sterrato gets a new lightweight titanium roll cage, four-point seatbelts, carbon bi-shell sports seats and aluminium floor panels.

Will we ever see a production version? The answer is almost certainly no. However, the thought of a new rally class with the addition of the Jaguar F-Type Rally Car and perhaps something special from Ferrari and McLaren has us daydreaming!