Choosing a tuning package for your Lamborghini Aventador must prove a complete nightmare these days. The market is saturated by all manner of options. Competing for your attention this week, and clearly inspired by the recently released Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, is Onyx Concept.

Onyx are best known for their Range Rover, Bentley and Rolls-Royce conversions. Raheem Stirling, Jesse Lingard and Ross Barclay all have one, you would be forgiven for thinking that Onyx Concepts were the price for entry into the British football team. The British tuner’s success has allowed it to expand. In recent times they took on Ferrari, launching a bodykit for the Ferrari F12. This week, they debuted the Onyx Concepts Lamborghini Aventador SX.

Onyx Lamborghini Aventador SX 1 of 8

Information is scarce at the moment. It is clear from the photos that the Onyx Concepts Lamborghini Aventador SX uses the Aventador S as its base. Onyx has designed a distinctive new front bumper with larger air intakes and a carbon front splitter. The bonnet has been replaced and gets a single central air intake with two massive air vents either side.

A new side skirt joins the front modifications to the rear. At the rear end, Onyx Concepts have added a new rear window incorporating two side spoiler plates, a new fixed carbon fibre rear wing is mounted in front of the existing active rear wing. The rear bumper gets a complete redesign with plenty of carbon fibre on show.

The conversion draws together elements of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Onyx Concepts are focused purely on bodywork so we suspect that they haven’t touched the mechanical aspects of the car. Given the company’s appeal to the footballing world, we are sure that this Aventador package will sell very well.

Not a fan? You have plenty of other options including from Novitec, Hamann, Mansory, Liberty Walk and Vorsteiner. Which one would you choose?