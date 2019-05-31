The release of the ABT RS5-R Sportback has been accompanied by an announcement that the limited edition ABT RS4+ has officially sold out! The Sportback has been on the market for a year. The ABT package adds additional performance, aerodynamic improvements and a few cosmetic touches too!

The ABT RS5-R Sportback adds an additional 80 hp with a total of 530 hp from a 450 hp starting point. The power is realised through the installation of an ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit, an ABT auxiliary water cooler kit, an ABT exhaust system and ABT air intake trim. Torque also increases to 680 Nm of torque from 600 Nm.

On the suspension side of things, ABT height-adjustable suspension springs and ABT sports stabilizers have been added to the front and rear axles. A set of wheels have also been added, they measure 10×21 inches and are named ABT SPORT GR.

At the front of the car, ABT front lip, ABT front flics and ABT front grille frame are on offer. ABT wheel arch vents are available as an option. At the rear, an ABT rear spoiler and an ABT rear skirt add-on finish the look. Most of the parts are finished in high-quality carbon fibre.

Inside, the partial leather seats get the RS5-R logo, an ABT gear shift cover (carbon) has been installed alongside the “ABT RS5-R‚ 1 of 50” badge, the ABT door sill strips and the ABT integrated entrance lights with RS5-R logo. The ABT RS5-R Sportback should be available from the end of July.