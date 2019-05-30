Brabus will debut one of the first tuning programs for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S when Top Marques Monaco opens today. The tuning package applied to the GT is fairly predictable, adding its 800 hours tuning package together with some trademark styling modifications.

The GT 63 S retains its 4.0 litre V8 engine, Brabus have added two new Brabus turbochargers with larger compressor unit and modified core assembly, turning the boost up to 1.6 bar. Modifications have been made to the electronic engine control unit too. The changes boost performance by 161 hp and 100 Nm of torque. Total performance figures are now 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. As a result, the GT 63 S breaks the 3 second barrier with a 2.9 second 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint.

Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 1 of 24

To complement the performance, Brabus also offer a complete aerodynamic kit. It consists of a front spoiler and front fascia attachments for the air intakes as well as a carbon diffuser insert for the rear fascia and carbon rear bumper panels. The parts are available in either matt or gloss finish carbon fibre.

Brabus also offer a new stainless steel exhaust system with titanium/carbon tailpipes. The quad pipes measure 90 mm in diameter. The staggered wheel sizing has been developed specifically for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63. Brabus offer 10-spoke 21-inch, Monoblock Z “PLATINUM EDITION” wheels at the front axle with larger 22-inch rims at the rear. A plug-and-play module installed into the air suspension system lowers the ride height by 25 mm in drive modes “Comfort“ and “Sport.”

As with any Brabus model, interior customisation options are endless. The Top Marques Monaco car gets perforated black leather and white leather elements with white stitching and alcantara elements. Typical Brabus interior touches also include door jamb inserts, stainless steel pedals and backlit ambient lighting.