Bentley recently completed a comprehensive refresh of the Continental GT range. The Flying Spur used to share the Continental badge, at least for its first generation, and so it was only a matter of time before the new technology filtered down. Bentley have confirmed that work is being carried out on a replacement Bentley Flying Spur with the publication of photos showing a test mule in action. A few select journalists also got to experience the changes first hand.

Bentley have been working hard on this update. 12 prototypes have been in action on the snow in Sweden, the dessert in South Africa and back at the factory in Crewe. The new Flying Spur is a crucial model for Bentley. The British company plans to push the cost into the £200,000 territory for the first time, setting it apart from the top flight of German executive cars.

In terms of design, the Flying Spur is expected to get a sharper look with a lower roof line and an upright grille. The rear end should get a smoother transition from rear window to boot lid.

Powering the new Flying Spur will be a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 and, later, the options of a 4.0-litre V8 engines and a 2.9-litre V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain. The statistics for the W12 will mirror those of the Continental GT with a top speed at around 200mph. Bentley will also fit a dual clutch gearbox lifted from Porsche.

The chassis will also feature the same technical features as the Continental GT, plus All-Wheel Steering, the first Bentley to get this feature. This will be coupled to an all-wheel drive system engineered to supply drive to the rear wheels in standard road conditions but with the ability to actively divert the power once road conditions become sub-optimal

It is inside where things will really matter. Expect technology lifted from the Bentley Continental GT together with the latest digital dashboard and infotainment systems.

The Bentley Flying Spur is due to debut on 11 June 2019 at 11 am. We will of course be on hand to bring you all of the latest information once this happens,