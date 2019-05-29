The first hybrid Ferrari has broken cover. The Italian supercar giant had resisted electrification for a long time, toying with the idea through the Ferrari 599 HY-KERS. It is called the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The design work of fiddly, perhaps intentionally to reflect the technology that hits beneath. The Stradale retains the mid-engined look with compact overhangs. Ferrari has designed a windshield with a larger curve, slender A-posts and a wide track. High exhaust pipes and a small glass engine cover characterise the rear.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 1 of 8

Power comes from a 4.0-litre V8 engine together with a 780 hp output and 800 Nm of torque, This is supplemented by 220 hp from three electric motors with a 7.9 kWh battery capacity. The all-electric range is 25 km. Power is routed to all four wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Performance is electrifying (…excuse the pun) with a 100 km/h sprint of 2.5 seconds with a 200 km/h time of 6.7 seconds and a 340 km/h top speed. It has managed a 79-second lap of Fiorano!

Ferrari has kept the weight down to 1,570 kg with 10 kg shed from the gearbox alone. By contrast with the brand new F8 Tributo, the SF90 Stradale weighs an additional 240 kg. It is distributed 45% to the front and 55% to the rear.

An eManettino gives the choice of four new power unit management modes. The eDrive mode allows full electric driving, Hybrid is the default position with the car deciding when the V8 should kick in. Performance keeps the V8 running with a focus on performance while Qualify produces the maximum power from the car.

Several new high-voltage systems are on offer including an Electric Traction Control (eTC), brake-by-wire control with ABS/EBD and Torque Vectoring.

Inside, the central instrument cluster comprises a single 16” digital HD screen which curves towards the driver. The steering wheel includes a steering-wheel-mounted headlight control, windscreen wipers, indicators and the Manettino. A set of new touch controls includes a pad on the right-hand spoke allows the driver to navigate the central cluster screens, while voice and cruise controls are on the left-hand spoke.

Ferrari offers an extended seven-year maintenance programme for the SF90 Stradale. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced. Hopefully, we hear more soon!