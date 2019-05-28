Novitec’s N-Largo range has become legendary. The German tuning brand launched the N-Largo kit for the F12 several years ago. It proved a great success. Since then, Novitec has used it on the Ferrari 488 and the McLaren 720S. The N-Largo kit returns, this time for Ferrari’s fastest V12 model, the Ferrari 812 Superfast!

The N-Largo package is comprehensive. Novitec offers a widebody conversion alongside a power increase and a set of cosmetic updates. It is sure to appeal to the mega-rich.

Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 Superfast 1 of 14

The body kit adds 14 centimetres of width to the Italian sports car. Novitec has collaborated with Vittorio Strosek once again, creator of some of the greatest 80’s and 90’s tuned supercars. Fender flares are the biggest feature, they add 7 centimetres of additional width at the front too. Naked carbon rocker panels channel airflow and the front and rear facias both receive a complete re-design. Mirror mouldings, a rear spoiler and rear diffuser complete the look.

The naturally aspirated, 6.5-litre V12 engine gets some modification through a new mapping for the engine control unit. Power is boosted to 840 hp and 750 Nm of torque. The N-Largo manages the 100 km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds as a result with a top speed of 345 km/h.

The additional space created by larger fender wells allows space for a set of Novitec NF 10 NL forged wheels either in 21 or 22-inch sizes. A new exhaust system adds an extreme exhaust note. Novitec has also made some adjustment to the suspension system too, fitting a Front Lift system. The ride height is lower by 35 millimetres with the hydraulic system able to lift the front axle by as much as 40 millimetres at the touch of a button.

Novitec also offers tailor-made interior solutions for the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Options include leather and Alcantara in any colour. The proof is in the above gallery, this car wears pink leather!