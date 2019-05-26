As headline sponsor of the Villa D’Este Concours, BMW normally has something exciting to show. Last year we saw the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept, in 2017, BMW previewed the 8 Series Coupe with a design concept which was remarkably similar to the production model BMW 8 Series Coupe. This year, BMW has taken a more retro approach with the BMW Garmisch.

Believe it or not, the BMW Garmisch is a completely new machine. Built atop of a 1970’s chassis design, the Garmisch was originally designed by Marcello Gandini for Bertone. The design was displayed at the Geneva Motor Show in 1970, disappearing shortly thereafter, never to be seen again.

The BMW project sees the legendary designer collaborate with BMW once again. The Garmisch was actually the exclusively down Italian design house Bertone. The company created the independent design proposal to surprise BMW, at the time, the two worked closely together on projects such as the BMW E3.

The BMW Garmisch was a mix of conservative with unique features. The exterior features proportions that are similar in style to BMW’s own design language of the time. Unique touches include a vertical variation of BMW’s kidney-shaped radiator grille, flanked by square glass-covered headlights and a BMW roundel sitting atop the bonnet.

Other unusual features of the design include a set of louvres on the C-pillars and a honeycomb-patterned mesh cover for the rear window.

The interior is also quite unique. It features a vertical radio design and a fold-out mirror for the passenger. Strong, straight lines dominate the surfaces and the steering wheel, with its four-spoke design, is typical of the early 1970s.

The BMW Garmisch went on display this weekend at the Villa D’Este Concours 2019.