News of the release of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 has reached us. It seems that the GLE 580 will be exclusive to the US for the time being, joining the joins the GLE 350, GLE 350 4MATIC and GLE 450 4MATIC models also on offer state-side. The new model blends a mild hybrid system with a classic Mercedes-Benz V8.

The new engine combination includes an electrified V8 biturbo petrol engine producing 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The combustion power is supplemented with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter generator offering an extra 184 lb-ft of torque and 21 horsepower through EQ Boost over short periods.

The GLE is the first SUV in the Mercedes-Benz line up to use the new E-Active Body Control, 48-volt active suspension system. The GLE also offered a third row of seating for the first time.

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 shares its technology with the rest of the range. The infotainment system is the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) which offers intelligent voice control and natural language understanding, dual 12.3” digital touchscreen media displays, and augmented reality (AR) video for navigation.

Prices for the powerful new model start at $76,800 with standard equipment including Airmatic air suspension with adaptive damping, leather upholstery, and exterior AMG Line, and it is optionally available with 22” wheels.