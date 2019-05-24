Aston Martin has revealed another special edition model. This time, the “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” DBS Superleggera special edition celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the sixth James Bond film.

The special edition DBS has been produced as a collaboration between Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios. 2019 marks the 50th Anniversary of the film and Aston Martin have chosen to celebrate this in a very special way.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 1 of 14

This particular DBS Superleggera is eye-catching at first glance due to the gloss black OHMSS special edition rims. They measure 21 inches, although it is the design that catches the eye the most. A complex, multispoke layout is sure to frustrate those lucky few automotive detailers who get to work on them.

Elsewhere, the equipment levels are top-notch. It nods back to the original DBS wherever possible, the star of the original film. The interior is trimmed in pure black leather, accented by grey blend Alcantra and red touches, inspired by the red-trimmed glovebox in the original car.

Aston Martin fit a carbon fibre splitter and aero blade, together with a bespoke metal grille featuring six bright horizontal vanes. Commemorative side strakes and an Olive Green paint colour gives a finishing touch to the package.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was the fifth James Bond film, the only film to feature George Lazenby as 007. Bond’s choice of ride for the film was an original Aston Martin DBS which makes the modern day DBS Superleggera the perfect homage. The special edition model will feature the modern day 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 with 725 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

50 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera: Edition “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” will be produced at a cost of £300,007 each.