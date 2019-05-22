35 years have passed since BMW launched the BMW M5. The BMW M5 Edition 35 celebrates with a special edition model, limited to just 350 units.

The M5 is iconic to many. It was one of the first sedan sized cars to pack supercar performance. It’s success spurred plenty of competition from the likes of Audi Sport and AMG. The latest version, released in 2017, is one of the fastest sedan cars on the market.

2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Years: 1 of 13

The special edition, BMW M5 Edition 35 Years, is based on the M5 Competition. It uses the 4.4 litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine with 617 bhp and 750 Nm of torque with a 100 km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds. As a Competition model it also benefits from the lowered and stiffened suspension together with ball-joint rear suspension mountings and upgraded anti-roll bars.

The 35 Years models will each get a metallic grey paintwork, unique 20 inch alloy wheels, gloss black brake callipers (or gold for the optional M carbon ceramic brakes). Inside, gold trim pieces are included within the carbon structure of the door, instrument panel and centre console.

The BMW M5 Edition 35 Years will go on display in July and is likely to command a premium over the approximate 120,000 euro base price of the standard car.